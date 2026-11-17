FCC moves to ban Chinese optical transceivers over security concerns
The US is moving to ban imports of key Chinese hardware used in data centers, even though big tech names like Amazon, Google, and Meta aren't thrilled.
The FCC is targeting new models of Chinese optical transceivers from China, basically the parts that keep internet speeds fast and smooth, over national security worries and concerns that Chinese transceivers could be used to steal data, install malware, or disrupt service at US data centers.
CoreWeave and Cisco warn decadelong transition
Companies like CoreWeave and Cisco say switching away from Chinese suppliers could take up to a decade, since China dominates this market (with firms like Eoptolink leading the pack).
There's also concern that China might hit back by restricting exports of a critical mineral, indium phosphide, needed for US firms to produce their own optical transceivers.
Meanwhile, the FCC's push has already sparked more investment in US manufacturing and jobs as part of a bigger effort to protect American infrastructure.