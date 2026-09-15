FDA approves Aurobindo Pharma's 1st US metered-dose inhaler for asthma
Business
Aurobindo Pharma just scored final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to sell its first metered-dose inhaler for asthma treatment in the United States.
This generic version of QVAR is meant for anyone five and older who needs regular help managing asthma.
Aurobindo Pharma manufacturing inhaler in Raleigh
The new inhaler will be made at Aurobindo's Raleigh, North Carolina, facility and should hit shelves in the coming quarters.
This launch is a big step as Aurobindo expands into respiratory care, with the US market for the approved product and newer versions of the reference product estimated at $301 million for the 12 months ended July 2026.
The company's Raleigh plant had its inspection formally closed, and Apitoria's Unit-IV inspection concluded with zero observations.