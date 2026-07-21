FDA approves Glenmark RYALTRIS for seasonal allergies in kids 6-11
Business
Glenmark's nasal spray, RYALTRIS, just got approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for kids aged six to under 12 who deal with seasonal allergies.
Until now, it was only okay for adults and older kids, so this is a welcome update for families looking for more options.
Glenmark assumes US commercialisation and distribution
The approval came after a study with 446 kids showed clear improvement in allergy symptoms and good tolerability over two weeks.
RYALTRIS is already available in over 50 countries, and Glenmark recently assumed end-to-end responsibility for the commercialisation and distribution of its US launch.
The company says this move strengthens their focus on helping people breathe easier worldwide.