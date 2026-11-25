Cipla and Teva just got the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration to launch a generic version of Flovent HFA, an inhaler indicated for the long-term maintenance and prophylactic treatment of asthma in patients aged four years and older.

Available in two strengths (110 micrograms and 220 micrograms), this new option is the first generic equivalent to Flovent HFA in a US market worth about $350 million.