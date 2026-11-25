FDA clears Cipla and Teva for 1st generic Flovent HFA
Cipla and Teva just got the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration to launch a generic version of Flovent HFA, an inhaler indicated for the long-term maintenance and prophylactic treatment of asthma in patients aged four years and older.
Available in two strengths (110 micrograms and 220 micrograms), this new option is the first generic equivalent to Flovent HFA in a US market worth about $350 million.
Cipla makes inhaler, Teva distributes nationwide
Cipla manufactures the inhaler while Teva handles getting it to patients across the US
Cipla MD and Global CEO Achin Gupta shared that this launch is all about making trusted asthma care easier to access.
Cipla North America CEO Marc Falkin said the opportunity will create meaningful impact and support the company's future US growth journey.