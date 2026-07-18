FDA tentatively clears Natco Pharma to make olaparib, Alembic markets
Business
Natco Pharma just got a tentative green light from the US Food and Drug Administration to make Olaparib tablets (basically, a more affordable version of AstraZeneca's cancer drug Lynparza).
Natco will handle the manufacturing, while Alembic Pharmaceuticals is set to market these tablets in the US.
Natco stock slips 2.4% amid lawsuit
With Lynparza pulling in about $1.4 billion in US sales in the 12 months ended March 2026, Natco's entry could shake things up for patients and competition alike.
Even with this big approval, Natco's stock slipped by 2.4% on the news, and there is still an ongoing legal battle over Olaparib in the US courts.