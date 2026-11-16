Warsh has made AI a top priority, setting up special task forces to examine productivity and employment, and created four other task forces on Fed communication, data reliance, balance sheet policy and inflation frameworks.

At the conference with business leaders and economists, he summed it up: AI could lead to productivity gains that could accelerate real economic growth beyond its current range while keeping employment near full capacity or it could be a bust.

Either way, he wants everyone thinking about both the risks and rewards as we move forward.