Fed Chair Kevin Warsh says AI could reshape US economy
Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh just gave remarks in San Francisco, highlighting how artificial intelligence, or AI, could seriously shake up the US economy.
He is optimistic about AI making us more productive and even influencing big-picture money decisions, but he is also cautious, pointing out that AI might lead to job losses or fall short of all the hype.
Warsh makes AI a top priority
Warsh has made AI a top priority, setting up special task forces to examine productivity and employment, and created four other task forces on Fed communication, data reliance, balance sheet policy and inflation frameworks.
At the conference with business leaders and economists, he summed it up: AI could lead to productivity gains that could accelerate real economic growth beyond its current range while keeping employment near full capacity or it could be a bust.
Either way, he wants everyone thinking about both the risks and rewards as we move forward.