Fed holds rates, Bitcoin jumps to $64,400, 30-year yield rises
Bitcoin shot up to $64,400 on July 30, 2026, a day after the US Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged for the fifth time in a row.
While most policymakers agreed with the hold, a few pushed for a hike, hinting that things might tighten up in September.
The move stirred up bond yields and sent the 30-year Treasury yield to its highest point since 2007.
Crypto markets mixed, analysts warn
The rest of the crypto world had a mixed day: Ethereum climbed past $1,900 and coins like Pin and Uniswap saw solid gains, but KAITO and Audiera dropped noticeably.
Ethereum ETFs got positive inflows while Bitcoin and SOL saw money leaving.
Meanwhile, analysts are urging caution as sentiment cools off: some expect a lot of pain for the crypto sector and more bankrupted alongside more acquisitions.