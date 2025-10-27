Next Article
Fed likely to cut rates again on October 29
Business
The US Federal Reserve is expected to lower interest rates by 0.25% on October 29, bringing the range down to 3.75%-4.00%.
This would be the second cut in a row, as inflation cools off a bit and economic signals stay mixed.
September's inflation was up just 0.3%, showing some relief, but prices are still higher than the Fed wants.
Fed's cautious approach amid mixed economic signals
With key economic data delayed by a government shutdown and job growth slowing down, the Fed is being extra careful about its next moves.
Chair Jerome Powell says they are assessing policy "meeting by meeting," weighing inflation against a softer job market.
More rate cuts could happen later this year if needed—think of it as the Fed trying to keep things steady while the economy figures itself out.