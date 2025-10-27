Russian oil imports dwindle for India as refiners seek alternatives

Compliance and continuity

Russian oil once made up nearly 40% of India's refinery inputs thanks to big discounts, but IOC says that number dropped to 21% between April and September.

With Chennai Petroleum halving its Russian purchases this month, Indian refiners are turning more to the Middle East, Canada, and Colombia.

The shift is all about staying compliant with global rules while keeping fuel supplies steady—no small task as these sanctions aim to limit Russia's revenue during the Ukraine conflict.

The changes could affect everything from India's refining profits to energy security through the end of 2025.