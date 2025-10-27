Banks set aside ₹20,000cr for RBI's new loan loss rules Business Oct 27, 2025

India's public sector banks are setting aside ₹20,000 crore to get ready for the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) new expected credit loss (ECL) framework, which kicks in from April 1, 2027.

This new system will have banks look ahead and estimate possible future loan losses instead of just reacting after things go wrong—basically, it's about spotting trouble before it happens.

The ECL model sorts loans into three risk buckets, each with its own rule for how much money banks need to keep aside.