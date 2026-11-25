Fed officials split on US inflation as 3.8% expected
The folks at the Federal Reserve can't agree on what's really driving US inflation right now.
Some say it's all about strong demand and strong jobs data, while others blame temporary shocks like tariffs and oil price spikes.
With the key inflation index expected to hit 3.8% in October, this debate is heating up, and it could shape whether interest rates go up or stay put.
Fed split over tariffs and demand
Policies from Trump-era tariffs to tensions with Iran have pushed up costs, especially for things like oil.
Some Fed officials think these bumps are short-term and want to hold off on raising rates for now.
Others argue that steady consumer spending and big investments (think AI) mean inflation might stick around, so they're pushing for tougher action soon.
The next batch of inflation data will be a big deal in deciding which side wins out.