Fed releases June minutes as inflation hits 3 year high
Business
The US Federal Reserve is sharing the minutes from its June meeting today, and everyone's watching for hints on what's next for interest rates.
Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh called the meeting a "good family fight," as the Fed kept rates steady for the fourth time in a row.
But with inflation hitting a three-year high, there's talk of a possible rate hike by the end of the year.
Fed prioritizes bringing prices under control
Investors are hoping these minutes will finally explain how the Fed plans to handle rising prices without hurting economic growth.
A lot of this inflation comes from wild swings in energy costs, thanks to ongoing tensions between President Trump and Iran.
The Fed says bringing prices back under control is now a top priority, so expect some big decisions ahead.