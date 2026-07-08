Fed releases June minutes as inflation hits 3 year high Business Jul 08, 2026

The US Federal Reserve is sharing the minutes from its June meeting today, and everyone's watching for hints on what's next for interest rates.

Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh called the meeting a "good family fight," as the Fed kept rates steady for the fourth time in a row.

But with inflation hitting a three-year high, there's talk of a possible rate hike by the end of the year.