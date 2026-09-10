Federal Bank, Paisabazaar launch Paisaback card with 7.5% grocery cashback

Federal Bank and Paisabazaar just dropped the Paisaback Credit Card at the Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai.

If you are someone who shops for groceries often, this card is pretty tempting: it gives up to 7.5% cashback at stores like DMart, Reliance Fresh, and Nature's Basket.

Plus, you get extra cashback for e-commerce buys and UPI payments over ₹2,000.