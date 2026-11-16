Federal Reserve flags AI debt risks, investors now 87% concerned
The US Federal Reserve just flagged some big risks in the AI world. Its latest report says soaring debts, complicated financing, and massive infrastructure costs in AI could lead to a market correction.
Investor worries have shot up too: 87% are now concerned about these issues, compared with just 50% earlier this year.
Michael Barr warns AI financing loop
Fed Governor Michael Barr points out that leading AI companies are stacking up debt fast: over $800 billion on their books by year's end, plus more than $3 trillion off the books.
The report also highlights how cloud computing companies and GPU manufacturers invest in smaller AI firms, which then use the funds to buy chips or computing capacity from those same investors, making things riskier for banks and smaller players if things go south.