Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr warns AI poses big risk
Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr is sounding the alarm on artificial intelligence in finance.
At a recent talk in Milan, he highlighted concerns about AI making trading riskier, opening doors for cyberattacks, and even threatening everyday banking security.
A new report backs this up: nearly nine out of 10 contacts surveyed now see AI as a big risk for the financial system.
Federal Reserve to host AI conference
Barr pointed out that AI could trigger herd-like trading or market manipulation and might make it easier for cyberattackers to exploit vulnerabilities in the financial system.
He emphasized that making sure AI systems are accurate and fair is key to keeping things safe.
The Fed is set to host a big conference soon, bringing together AI developers, business leaders, and academics to tackle these issues head-on.