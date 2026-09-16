Federal Reserve's Kevin Warsh to announce rate decision 11:30pm IST

If the hike happens, the key rate could jump to 3.75% to 4.00%. But this might just be the start; KPMG's Diane Swonk says more hikes could follow.

There is also some political drama, with President Donald Trump reportedly expressing support for lower interest rates.

Tonight's press conference will stream live on the US Federal Reserve's website and the Federal Reserve's official YouTube channel if you want to catch it in real time.