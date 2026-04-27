Federation of Indian Airlines warns ATF spike could ground flights

ATF now 55-60% of airline costs

ATF now eats up 55-60% of airline operating costs, jumping from $87.24 to $260.24 a barrel, with current trading above $235 a barrel.

On top of that, a weaker rupee and closed airspaces are making things even tougher.

The FIA is urging the government to step in, suggesting tax cuts and price controls, to help keep planes flying and avoid major disruptions for travelers.

Without quick action, expect fewer flights, more cancelations, and a hit to regional connectivity.