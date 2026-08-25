FedEx invests $400 million in India logistics hubs amid export boom
FedEx is doubling down on India, pouring $400 million into new logistics hubs as the country's exports, especially electronics and engineering goods, take off.
The company's revenue in India jumped over 40% last year, thanks to more demand for fast, reliable shipping.
As FedEx MEISA President Kami Vishwanathan put it, "Our business in India has grown in strong double digits in the last two years. We grew over 40%."
FedEx to open 2 airport hubs
The plan includes a $250 million cargo hub at Navi Mumbai airport and a $150 million facility at Delhi airport, both set to open within 12 to 18 months.
India's exports hit $316.42 billion between April and July 2026 (up 13.16% from last year), with electronics exports soaring over 40%.
To keep up, FedEx expanded to cover nearly all Indian cities over the past year, making it easier for everything from smartphones to semiconductors to reach the world faster.