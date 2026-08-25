FedEx invests $400 million in India logistics hubs amid export boom

FedEx is doubling down on India, pouring $400 million into new logistics hubs as the country's exports, especially electronics and engineering goods, take off.

The company's revenue in India jumped over 40% last year, thanks to more demand for fast, reliable shipping.

As FedEx MEISA President Kami Vishwanathan put it, "Our business in India has grown in strong double digits in the last two years. We grew over 40%."