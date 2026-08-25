FedEx to invest $150 million in Delhi IGI air cargo hub

FedEx plans to invest $150 million to set up a major air cargo hub at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

This new facility at GMR Cargo City will boost package processing from just 600 to 5,000 parcels an hour, so your online orders and business shipments could move way faster.

The project kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony, where Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said India should be the backbone for air cargo movements.