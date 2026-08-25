FedEx to invest $150 million in Delhi IGI air cargo hub
FedEx plans to invest $150 million to set up a major air cargo hub at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
This new facility at GMR Cargo City will boost package processing from just 600 to 5,000 parcels an hour, so your online orders and business shipments could move way faster.
The project kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony, where Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said India should be the backbone for air cargo movements.
Construction to start, officials address bottlenecks
The new hub is set to make life easier for businesses in North and East India by connecting them more efficiently to international markets.
Construction starts soon, and officials say they are working hard to smooth out any bumps along the way.
As Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha put it, efforts are on to remove all bottlenecks for air cargo movements.