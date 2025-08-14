FedEx, UPS, DHL, Aramex may face cross-examination in collusion case
Top bosses from FedEx, UPS, DHL, and Aramex are set to face tough questions after Indian publishers accused them of teaming up to fix prices and fuel surcharges.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had cleared these companies late last year, but now wants direct cross-examination of their executives—a move that could shake things up.
What to expect next
This is a rare step in Indian antitrust cases and could uncover new details about how these big delivery companies operate.
If they're found guilty of collusion, they could face major fines, as has happened in similar cases internationally—and the way packages are priced across India's booming $14.3 billion courier industry (expected by 2030) might change.
For anyone who shops online or relies on fast deliveries, the outcome here could hit close to home.