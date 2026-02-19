FedEx uses AI to predict delivery issues before they happen
FedEx is rolling out artificial intelligence to help businesses spot and fix delivery issues before they become a problem.
CEO Rajesh Subramaniam says they'll tap into massive amounts of daily data to predict disruptions, giving customers real-time updates and more control over their shipments.
AI's role in logistics
Most organizations have achieved end-to-end shipment visibility, but turning all that data into action is tough.
FedEx's AI can flag delays early by analyzing things like traffic and weather, so customers may be able to reroute packages before trouble hits.
Preparing for the future
Many logistics leaders worry their systems aren't ready for the future.
FedEx is tackling this by investing in better data practices, cybersecurity, and making sure teams understand how to use AI—helping everyone move from just reacting to problems to actually staying ahead of them.