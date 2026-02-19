FedEx uses AI to predict delivery issues before they happen

Most organizations have achieved end-to-end shipment visibility, but turning all that data into action is tough. FedEx's AI can flag delays early by analyzing things like traffic and weather, so customers may be able to reroute packages before trouble hits.

Preparing for the future

Many logistics leaders worry their systems aren't ready for the future.

FedEx is tackling this by investing in better data practices, cybersecurity, and making sure teams understand how to use AI—helping everyone move from just reacting to problems to actually staying ahead of them.