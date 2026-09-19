Festive season boosts India shopping as cars surge about 20%
Business
India's festive season has given a big push to shopping, with car sales up about 20% year-on-year. Car sales soared. Maruti Suzuki reported a 61% spike during Onam and Hyundai nearly doubled its numbers.
Refrigerator, air-conditioner and washing-machine volumes rose 12-15%, while value sales increased 18-23%, partly due to higher prices.
Online festive retail $90B forecast 2026
Department-store chains enjoyed strong double-digit growth in apparel and footwear, while group and corporate bookings had grown 39%.
Swiggy Instamart saw a massive 176% rise in orders for eco-friendly Ganesh idols.
Experts predict online festive retail will cross $90 billion by 2026, showing just how much these celebrations fuel India's economy.