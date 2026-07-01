FICCI survey finds India's manufacturing lost momentum in Q1 FY27

Indian manufacturers report export gains

On the bright side, export sentiment actually improved: 74% saw stable or higher exports compared to just 61% last time.

Still, most manufacturers are feeling the pinch from pricier raw materials and energy: 79% said their costs went up.

Capacity use stayed flat at 72%, but fewer companies plan to hire soon (just 35%, down from 41%), as challenges like supply chain issues and labor shortages continue to weigh on growth.