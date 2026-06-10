Fidelity Investments affiliates sold 1.3% Meesho stake for ₹988cr
Business
Fidelity Investments just sold a 1.3% slice of Meesho, the Bengaluru-based e-commerce app, pocketing about ₹988 crore through open market deals.
The shares were offloaded by Fidelity's affiliates at around ₹165 each, according to NSE data.
Meesho net loss shrinks to ₹166cr
After the sale, Meesho's stock price dipped a bit to ₹166.16. The buyers haven't been named yet.
On the bright side, Meesho has been tightening things up financially: its net loss shrank from over ₹1,390 crore last year to just ₹166 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and revenue jumped 47%.
Plus, Meesho's board approved an investment of up to ₹100 crore in its subsidiary Meesho Payments Pvt Ltd.