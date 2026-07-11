Fidji Simo resigns as OpenAI apps head citing health
Business
Fidji Simo, who led OpenAI's applications division, has resigned to focus on her health after seven years of dealing with a chronic condition called POTS, which causes fatigue and dizziness.
She's not leaving completely though: she'll stay on as a part-time adviser.
Simo regrets not taking Facebook leave
Simo first started having health issues during her decade at Facebook but kept working despite doctors encouraging her to slow down and Facebook offering a year of medical leave.
Looking back, she wishes she'd listened to Mark Zuckerberg's advice to "play the long game."
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called her exit "really sad" and wished her a quick recovery.