FIFA World Cup spurs big-screen TV demand across India
Business
With the FIFA World Cup around the corner, football fans in India are snapping up big-screen TVs to catch all the action.
Brands like LG and SPPL (behind Kodak, Thomson, and Blaupunkt TVs) are seeing strong sales this quarter, especially in West Bengal and Kerala where football is huge.
LG sales doubled Thomson up 7%
LG India says large-screen TV sales have doubled as fans want that stadium vibe at home.
Thomson TVs are also seeing a 7% bump, according to SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah.
Meanwhile in Kerala, Adidas is selling loads of Argentina and Spain jerseys, but experts warn these spikes are just seasonal, with things like rupee depreciation still making long-term growth tricky.