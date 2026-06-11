FIFA World Cup spurs big-screen TV demand across India

LG sales doubled Thomson up 7%

LG India says large-screen TV sales have doubled as fans want that stadium vibe at home.

Thomson TVs are also seeing a 7% bump, according to SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah.

Meanwhile in Kerala, Adidas is selling loads of Argentina and Spain jerseys, but experts warn these spikes are just seasonal, with things like rupee depreciation still making long-term growth tricky.