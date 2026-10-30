Fifth Circuit reopens Eyemart Express case over Meta data sharing
Business
Eyemart Express, a Texas eyewear chain, is back in court over claims it shared customers' health information with Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram.
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has reopened the case after an earlier dismissal, meaning the lawsuit gets another look.
Case sent back to district court
Five Facebook users say Eyemart's website sent their prescription searches and eye exam bookings to Meta through a tracking tool, without asking for permission.
The court agreed these privacy concerns are real enough to move forward.
Now, the case will return to the district court for further proceedings, a decision that could shape how companies handle sensitive data online.