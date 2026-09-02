FIIs and DIIs pump ₹9,501.35cr into Indian stocks on Wednesday
Business
On Wednesday, both Foreign and Domestic Institutional Investors (FIIs and DIIs) made big moves, pumping a combined ₹9,501.35 crore into Indian stocks.
FIIs alone brought in ₹6,688.37 crore, a sharp jump from the previous day, while DIIs added ₹2,812.98 crore.
This marks a major turnaround after recent outflows.
Nifty closes below 24,000
Even with all this fresh cash coming in, the stock market ended lower. The Nifty dropped 141 points to close below 24,000 for the first time in over a month; Sensex fell by 374 points.
Most sectors struggled, auto and IT took big hits, but Tata Power rose around 4%, while Coal India rose more than 4%.
Global worries and rising crude prices kept overall sentiment cautious.