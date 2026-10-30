FIIs buy ₹3,598.54cr in India, Sensex jumps, DIIs sell ₹817.51cr

This tug of war between FIIs and DIIs helped push the Sensex up by 308.5 points to 74,459.5 and lifted the Nifty by 116.3 points to 23,053.

IT giants like Wipro and Infosys led the rally.

Elsewhere, Navin Fluorine and Laurus Labs got a boost from strong earnings reports, while Equitas Small Finance Bank slipped over 6% after its MD and CEO resigned, showing just how quickly things can shift in different sectors.