FIIs continue financial stock selloff, offload ₹23,141cr in May

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have continued their selling spree in Indian financial services stocks for the third consecutive month. In May, they offloaded shares worth ₹23,141 crore. However, this is an improvement over April's heavy outflows of ₹30,856 crore and March's ₹60,655 crore. The trend is largely attributed to a global shift toward the US amid high bond yields and dollar strength.

Market dynamics Factors driving FII outflows The global shift toward the US is driven by high bond yields, a strong dollar, and the race to capture AI momentum. Concerns over slowing credit growth, stretched valuations in Indian financials, and geopolitical tensions have added to the selling pressure. High-weightage banking and financial services stocks have been major targets for profit-booking amid these market dynamics.

Sectoral impact Other sectors witnessing FII selling The selling trend wasn't limited to financials alone. The oil and gas sector saw FII outflows of ₹8,978 crore in May, after ₹6,703 crore in April and ₹4,129 crore in March. FMCG and auto sectors also witnessed selling worth ₹3,561 crore and ₹2,532 crore, respectively, during the month under review. Consumer durables and construction materials recorded outflows of ₹1,449 crore and ₹1,641 crore, respectively, during May.

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