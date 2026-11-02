FIIs pour ₹3,114.68 cr 2nd day as Sensex hits 75,693
Business
Big moves in the stock market. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have poured ₹3,114.68 crore into Indian stocks for the second day in a row, while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pulled out ₹392.20 crore on a provisional basis.
FIIs were net buyers as the Sensex soared by 1,233 points to 75,693 and pushed the Nifty up by 388 points to 23,441.
Crude drop, Q2 results lift stocks
The surge comes as Reliance shares shot up over 9% after strong second-quarter results and a drop in crude oil prices boosted paint and oil stocks.
Dixon Technologies jumped 12% after reporting healthy Q2 growth and buzz around AI opportunities.
Delhivery and Muthoot Finance also saw big gains, showing that investor confidence in India is running high.