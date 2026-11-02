FIIs pour ₹3,114.68 cr 2nd day as Sensex hits 75,693

Big moves in the stock market. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have poured ₹3,114.68 crore into Indian stocks for the second day in a row, while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pulled out ₹392.20 crore on a provisional basis.

FIIs were net buyers as the Sensex soared by 1,233 points to 75,693 and pushed the Nifty up by 388 points to 23,441.