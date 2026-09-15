FIIs pull nearly ₹3,000cr from Indian stocks, DIIs buy
Business
On Tuesday, foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹3,000 crore from Indian stocks thanks to rising oil prices and higher bond yields.
But local institutional investors jumped in, buying almost as much and helping balance things out a bit.
Nifty, Sensex fall as it rises
The heavy selling dragged the Nifty down 1.19% and the Sensex by 1.04%. Sectors like finance and auto took a hit, with mid- and small-cap stocks falling even more.
Interestingly, tech wasn't fazed; major export-oriented technology companies helped the Nifty IT index actually rise by 2.2%, even as investors stayed cautious about inflation and global policy changes.