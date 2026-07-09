FII selling shows signs of easing amid lower oil prices

Market impact

FII selling eases after US-Iran ceasefire

FIIs have withdrawn nearly $27.4 billion in the last four months (March-June 2026), leading to a nearly 15% correction from the market peak. However, after the US-Iran ceasefire announcement and subsequent crude oil price decline, FII selling has eased considerably. The net positive flow of $1.3 billion in late June 2026 contrasts sharply with earlier outflows of $4.3 billion during that month.