FIIs sell ₹5,353.22cr Indian stocks as DIIs buy ₹5,189.02cr provisionally
Business
Monday saw foreign investors selling off ₹5,353.22 crore worth of Indian stocks on a provisional basis, adding to the market's rough day.
While FIIs were offloading shares, domestic investors (DIIs) kept buying, almost matching the outflow with ₹5,189.02 crore in net purchases on a provisional basis.
Indian markets fall amid crude rise
Markets took a hard hit: Nifty dropped 360 points to its lowest since April, Sensex fell by 1,124 points, and Nifty Bank slid 1,109 points.
Rising crude oil prices and a spike in the volatility index (13%) made things even shakier.
Seven Nifty stocks hit their lowest point in a year, a clear sign that investor nerves are running high right now.