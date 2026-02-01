Finance Bill 2026: Key tax rule changes

Draft assessment timelines clarified

The bill clarifies that the general limitation periods in Sections 153 and 153B apply only to the passing of the draft order, and that once the draft order is forwarded under Section 144C(1) the timeline for completing the final assessment is governed by Section 144C.

The final assessment must be completed within one month from the end of the month in which DRP directions are received or the acceptance is received.

This update settles past legal debates and applies retroactively from 2009.