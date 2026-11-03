Finance leaders say AI future hinges on major tech investments
Big names in finance say the future of AI depends on some serious tech investments.
Jon Gray, president of Blackstone, points out that as AI spending tops $730 billion this year, companies like Meta, Google, and Oracle are expected to lead the charge with major funding.
It's all about powering up enough computing muscle to keep up with AI's rapid growth.
IPOs and APAC fundraising signal interest
Jon Gray, president of Blackstone, believes these big ticket deals are what will really drive AI forward, highlighting SpaceX going public, Anthropic going public as signs investors are still interested.
While some market uncertainty remains, Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Ted Pick even hints at a possible correction, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon says strong companies can still pull in cash.
Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific has seen tech fundraising more than tripled to $125.8 billion in the first three quarters of 2026, thanks to huge semiconductor and AI deals like CXMT's massive IPO.
Even with rising costs, the rising cost of capital and some of today's skepticism will slow the pace.