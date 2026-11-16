Finance Minister holds 1st Delhi prebudget meeting on growth, inflation
Finance Minister just held her first big prebudget meeting in Delhi, bringing together top economists and government officials.
The group focused on how to keep India's economy growing strong while tackling rising prices.
Economists praise 7.8% GDP, warn inflation
Economists praised India's recent 7.8% GDP growth (outpacing the Reserve Bank of India's forecast), but flagged inflation as a real challenge: retail prices jumped 6.09% and food costs stood at 8.94% in October.
Their advice? Invest more in public projects, encourage private investment, upgrade food supply chains, support small businesses, and rethink taxes, all to boost jobs and keep inflation in check without overspending.