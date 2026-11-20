Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-Budget talks with IT leaders
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just met with top IT industry leaders, including Rajesh Nambiar, President of the IT industry body Nasscom, and Microsoft India and South Asia president Puneet Chandok, in New Delhi as part of her prebudget consultations.
These meetings are all about gathering real insights from the tech world to help shape next year's Union Budget.
Budget to reflect IT sector needs
The government wants the budget to actually reflect what the IT sector needs.
By hearing directly from industry voices, officials hope to create policies that support growth and keep India competitive in tech.