Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pitches India to attract Canadian investment
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just met top executives from Canadian financial giants like Sun Life and CPPIB, hoping to bring more Canadian investment into India.
She pitched India as a fast-growing, stable place to invest, pointing out the country's booming economy and big plans for new infrastructure.
Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted 100% insurance FDI
Sitharaman highlighted recent moves like raising FDI limits in insurance to 100% and the ambitious "Insurance for All by 2047" goal.
She also encouraged more investment in areas like renewable energy, urban infrastructure, and data centers, highlighting ongoing efforts to strengthen investor protection, regulatory predictability and transparency so these partnerships can go the distance.