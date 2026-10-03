Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says India built economic resilience
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says India has spent the last decade building up its economic resilience.
Thanks to smart spending and major banking reforms, the country is now better equipped to handle global ups and downs without losing sight of growth.
India posts 7.8% GDP, $766bn reserves
Sitharaman pointed out some big wins: India's GDP grew 7.8% in early fiscal 2027, foreign reserves hit $766 billion, and government schemes like Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile and MUDRA loans have reached millions.
Looking ahead, she says the focus will be on securing critical resources through new missions, so India can keep growing strong all the way to 2047.