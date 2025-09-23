Next Article
Finance Ministry meets PSB heads to discuss Q1 performance
Business
On Wednesday, the Finance Ministry sat down with leaders of 12 public sector banks to review how they did in the first quarter of FY26.
Led by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, the meeting focused on profits and how banks can boost lending where it matters most.
Record ₹44,218 crore profit for all banks combined
Together, these banks pulled in a record ₹44,218 crore profit—up 11% from last year's first quarter.
SBI led the pack with ₹19,160 crore (that's nearly half of all PSB profits).
Some smaller banks like Indian Overseas Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank saw big jumps—76% and 48% profit growth—while Punjab National Bank took a hit, dropping 48%.
The ministry encouraged all banks to lend more to productive sectors so India's economy keeps moving forward.