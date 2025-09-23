Finance Ministry meets PSB heads to discuss Q1 performance

Record ₹44,218 crore profit for all banks combined

Together, these banks pulled in a record ₹44,218 crore profit—up 11% from last year's first quarter.

SBI led the pack with ₹19,160 crore (that's nearly half of all PSB profits).

Some smaller banks like Indian Overseas Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank saw big jumps—76% and 48% profit growth—while Punjab National Bank took a hit, dropping 48%.

The ministry encouraged all banks to lend more to productive sectors so India's economy keeps moving forward.