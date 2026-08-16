Finance Ministry: tax refunds average 35 days, Project Insight 2.0
Business
Waiting forever for your income tax refund?
The Finance Ministry has noticed delays are getting worse, refunds now take an average of 35 days, up from 24 days in FY24, and more people are waiting over three months.
To fix this, Project Insight 2.0 is launching on January 27, 2028, aiming to make the whole process way faster.
Project Insight 2.0 will use AI
So, what's changing?
The main holdups have been missing bank details or PAN and Aadhar not linked, and extra checks for possible fraud.
With Project Insight 2.0, AI will help spot genuine claims quickly by analyzing past data and risk factors, meaning fewer unnecessary delays and a smoother experience for taxpayers like you.