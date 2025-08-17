Finance Ministry to meet bank CEOs to discuss Q1 performance

SBI leads the pack, IOB sees fastest growth

State Bank of India (SBI) led the pack with a ₹19,160 crore profit—making up almost half of all profits and growing 12% over last year.

Indian Overseas Bank saw the fastest growth at 76%, while Central Bank of India and Indian Bank also posted solid gains.

On the flip side, Punjab National Bank's profit dropped sharply by 48%.

The upcoming meeting will take a closer look at what's driving these shifts across different banks.