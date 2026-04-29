Financial regulators fall behind banks in AI adoption, report warns
A new report says financial regulators are falling behind banks when it comes to using AI.
While financial institutions are adopting AI at more than twice the rate of their supervisors, only about one in five regulators has done the same.
This gap has experts worried that regulators might not be able to keep up with new risks from advanced AI systems like Anthropic's Mythos.
Few financial regulators collect AI data
Surprisingly, just 24% of regulators are actually collecting data on how AI is being used, and nearly half aren't planning to start any time soon.
The report suggests this could make it easier for powerful AI tools to slip through the cracks.
To keep things safe and fair in finance, researchers say it's time for regulators themselves to get serious about using smarter tech.