Financial regulators fall behind banks in AI adoption, report warns Business Apr 29, 2026

A new report says financial regulators are falling behind banks when it comes to using AI.

While financial institutions are adopting AI at more than twice the rate of their supervisors, only about one in five regulators has done the same.

This gap has experts worried that regulators might not be able to keep up with new risks from advanced AI systems like Anthropic's Mythos.