FinBox named disruptor and category leader by Chartis Research
FinBox just scored big, getting recognized in three major Chartis Research reports for shaking up how banks handle credit and identity checks.
The company was named a Disruptor in the Credit Analytics and Operations category of the RiskTech100 2027, and one of 10 Disruptors in the Retail Banking Analytics50 2027, plus a Category Leader in Identity Verification: pretty impressive for a fintech making waves across continents.
FinBox's Sentinel AI speeds lending decisions
At the heart of FinBox's success is Sentinel AI, which helps lenders make faster, smarter decisions by letting AI handle routine checks while humans stay in control of approvals.
Co-founder and CEO Rajat Deshpande says this setup speeds things up and makes life easier for lenders across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
With plans to grow into the US and the EU, plus tools like DeviceConnect (its alternative data product, to help lenders assess applicants with limited credit history), FinBox looks set to keep pushing boundaries in digital finance.