At the heart of FinBox's success is Sentinel AI, which helps lenders make faster, smarter decisions by letting AI handle routine checks while humans stay in control of approvals.

Co-founder and CEO Rajat Deshpande says this setup speeds things up and makes life easier for lenders across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

With plans to grow into the US and the EU, plus tools like DeviceConnect (its alternative data product, to help lenders assess applicants with limited credit history), FinBox looks set to keep pushing boundaries in digital finance.