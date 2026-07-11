Fincart launches AI app to manage finances without human adviser

Fincart starts with financial health score

You start by getting a financial health score. Based on your goals and habits, the app puts you into one of three profiles (such as Explorer, Grower, or Anchor) and gives you personalized investment tips powered by AI.

As Fincart's CEO Tanwir Alam puts it: "This platform empowers every Indian to build their own financial plan that used to be reserved for the top one per cent, guided entirely by AI."

The launch is part of a bigger brand refresh aimed at making goal-based investing easier for everyone.