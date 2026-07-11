Fincart launches AI app to manage finances without human adviser
Fincart just launched an AI-driven app that helps you manage your finances. No human adviser is needed.
The app lets you invest in mutual funds, digital gold, unlisted stocks, and more, plus it comes with handy budgeting tools, insurance options, and even lets you track all your assets in one place.
Fincart starts with financial health score
You start by getting a financial health score. Based on your goals and habits, the app puts you into one of three profiles (such as Explorer, Grower, or Anchor) and gives you personalized investment tips powered by AI.
As Fincart's CEO Tanwir Alam puts it: "This platform empowers every Indian to build their own financial plan that used to be reserved for the top one per cent, guided entirely by AI."
The launch is part of a bigger brand refresh aimed at making goal-based investing easier for everyone.