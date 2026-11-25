Fino Payments Bank names Pratap Singh MD and CEO
Fino Payments Bank just named Pratap Singh as its new managing director and CEO, subject to shareholders' approval, while Ketan Merchant is stepping in as president.
The Reserve Bank of India gave the green light to Singh's appointment on November 12, 2026.
This leadership shuffle comes right before the bank's big move, preparing for transition into a small finance bank (SFB).
Team expanded amid SFB transition
Singh, who brings nearly 30 years of banking experience from places like ICICI Bank and SBI UK, will focus on building customer trust and stronger partnerships.
Merchant, who had been interim CEO since February, will help keep things steady as president.
Plus, Anup Agarwal is joining in as chief financial officer.
With this transition, Fino becomes the first payments bank in India to turn into an SFB, a step aimed at using tech and AI to make banking more accessible for everyone.