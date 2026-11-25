Singh, who brings nearly 30 years of banking experience from places like ICICI Bank and SBI UK, will focus on building customer trust and stronger partnerships.

Merchant, who had been interim CEO since February, will help keep things steady as president.

Plus, Anup Agarwal is joining in as chief financial officer.

With this transition, Fino becomes the first payments bank in India to turn into an SFB, a step aimed at using tech and AI to make banking more accessible for everyone.