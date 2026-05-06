Fintechs roll out local-language voice tools in Tier-two, Tier-three India

jUMPP's jAI enables conversational budgeting

Platforms like jUMPP are using AI assistants such as jAI that let users talk directly for things like tracking expenses or planning budgets: no confusing menus needed.

As jUMPP's CEO Sarvjeet Singh Virk puts it, "The future of money management is deeply personal. With conversational AI, users can simply talk and get clear direction on how to reach their wealth creation goals."