Fintechs roll out local-language voice tools in Tier-two, Tier-three India
Business
Fintech companies are rolling out voice-enabled, local-language tools to help people in India's Tier-two and Tier-three cities manage money more easily.
These regions have mostly stuck to traditional savings like gold and fixed deposits, but growing digital confidence is sparking new interest in investing and financial planning.
jUMPP's jAI enables conversational budgeting
Platforms like jUMPP are using AI assistants such as jAI that let users talk directly for things like tracking expenses or planning budgets: no confusing menus needed.
As jUMPP's CEO Sarvjeet Singh Virk puts it, "The future of money management is deeply personal. With conversational AI, users can simply talk and get clear direction on how to reach their wealth creation goals."