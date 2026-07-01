Fire-Boltt to launch Boltt budget 4G and 5G phones August

Fire-Boltt invests $50 million targets 1 million phones

Fire-Boltt has invested $50 million in this new direction and wants to sell up to one million phones within just a few months of launch. They'll use their offline stores plus online sales to reach buyers.

After seeing smartwatch demand drop last year, Fire-Boltt is switching gears, assembling phones locally with Indian partners and aiming for up to 40% local components.

The new phones will run on custom Android software (no third-party apps), joining other Indian brands trying to take on the Chinese giants who still dominate most of the market.