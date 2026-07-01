Fire-Boltt to launch Boltt budget 4G and 5G phones August
Fire-Boltt, best known for smartwatches, is now stepping into the smartphone game with its Boltt brand.
They're rolling out budget-friendly 4G and 5G phones this August, priced between ₹12,000 to ₹17,000, hoping to give folks a solid option as phone prices keep climbing.
Co-founder Arnav Kishore shared the news and said the goal is to make smartphones more accessible.
Fire-Boltt invests $50 million targets 1 million phones
Fire-Boltt has invested $50 million in this new direction and wants to sell up to one million phones within just a few months of launch. They'll use their offline stores plus online sales to reach buyers.
After seeing smartwatch demand drop last year, Fire-Boltt is switching gears, assembling phones locally with Indian partners and aiming for up to 40% local components.
The new phones will run on custom Android software (no third-party apps), joining other Indian brands trying to take on the Chinese giants who still dominate most of the market.