Fireflies.ai expands India operations as Fred manages emails and Slack

To make things easier on wallets, Fireflies.ai is working on an India-specific geo-pricing plan aimed at small teams.

CEO Krish Ramineni says it's all about making AI affordable and easy to use.

Fred now understands around 100 languages, including 10-plus Indian languages, and your data stays private (it doesn't use it to train its models).

With strong backing from investors and a billion-dollar valuation under its belt, Fireflies.ai looks set to keep growing with Indian businesses in mind.