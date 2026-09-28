Fireflies.ai expands India operations as Fred manages emails and Slack
Fireflies.ai, the AI productivity platform known for turning meeting notes into magic, is stepping up its game in India, one of its top three user bases worldwide.
The platform has evolved too: its AI assistant Fred now helps tackle emails, Slack messages, and follow-up tasks, making work life a bit less chaotic.
Fireflies.ai India geo-pricing for small teams
To make things easier on wallets, Fireflies.ai is working on an India-specific geo-pricing plan aimed at small teams.
CEO Krish Ramineni says it's all about making AI affordable and easy to use.
Fred now understands around 100 languages, including 10-plus Indian languages, and your data stays private (it doesn't use it to train its models).
With strong backing from investors and a billion-dollar valuation under its belt, Fireflies.ai looks set to keep growing with Indian businesses in mind.